Kankakee man arrested on weapons charges

BRADLEY — Jeffrey A. Cole, 37, of Kankakee, was arrested by Bradley police on four weapons charges following a road rage incident on Sunday.

The felony charges include felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person, aggravated aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, and misdemeanor aggravated assault with a firearm.

A judge set Cole’s bond at $100,000 on Monday.

The sentencing range is three to 14 years, with mandatory prison time. Cole has a prior felony conviction in Tennessee for a burglary, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Cole told police he was driving in Bradley when he was cut off by a vehicle driven by an African American woman with two children inside. Cole, who is white, showed a weapon when he pulled up alongside the vehicle. Rowe said that Cole told police he thought the occupants of the other vehicle were “protesters/rioters.”

“This defendant has been charged with the most serious offenses the law allows given the facts,” Rowe said. “When you break the law in this manner, you’ll feel the full brunt of it.”