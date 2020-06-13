Blotter: June 11, 2020

DUI

Kankakee police arrested Veronica F. Cromwell, 21, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Cromwell hit a parked car in the 1000 block of West River Street at 12:15 a.m. An officer said Cromwell showed signs of impairment.

Kankakee police arrested Caitline M K Igartua, 26, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Igartua hit a parked car in the 200 block of Entrance Avenue at 12:30 a.m. An officer said Igartua showed signs of impairment.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 200 block of South Wildwood Avenue on June 9. A resident said she heard gunshots at 1:17 a.m. A dark colored vehicle was observed leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard. The case is under investigation.

Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 1900 block of East Linden Avenue on June 9. Police said a woman advised that she heard what she thought were fireworks at about 11:30 p.m. on June 8 and found the damage the following day. The case is under investigation.