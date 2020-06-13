Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: June 11, 2020

Police blotter

Police blotter (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

DUI

Kankakee police arrested Veronica F. Cromwell, 21, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Cromwell hit a parked car in the 1000 block of West River Street at 12:15 a.m. An officer said Cromwell showed signs of impairment.

Kankakee police arrested Caitline M K Igartua, 26, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on June 10. According to a prosecutor, police said Igartua hit a parked car in the 200 block of Entrance Avenue at 12:30 a.m. An officer said Igartua showed signs of impairment.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 200 block of South Wildwood Avenue on June 9. A resident said she heard gunshots at 1:17 a.m. A dark colored vehicle was observed leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard. The case is under investigation.

Kankakee police investigated a report of a house hit by gunfire in the 1900 block of East Linden Avenue on June 9. Police said a woman advised that she heard what she thought were fireworks at about 11:30 p.m. on June 8 and found the damage the following day. The case is under investigation.