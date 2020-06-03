Blotter: June 3, 2020

Battery

Kankakee police arrested Jalohn Jennings, 23, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated battery on May 31. Police say officers responded to the 900 block of East Willow Street for a fight. Jennings is accused of slashing an individual with a knife, pushing another subject off a second-floor balcony and pushing another subject into a glass window which broke during a fight. The person slashed by the knife was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds. The others refused treatment. A judge set Jennings' bail at $5,000.

Sexual abuse

Kankakee police arrested Jesse S. Odeneal, 25, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, battery and aggravated criminal sexual abuse on May 30. Police said Odeneal was in a vehicle that was stopped in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue. Odeneal was wanted in connection with criminal sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old, according to police. The prosecutor's office said Odeneal was in possession of 2.1 grams of heroin in smaller bags and $180 in cash. A judge set Odeneal’s bond at $100,000.

Threatening public official

Kankakee police arrested Alex Andrade, 23, of Aroma Park, and charged him with threatening a public official on June 1. Police said Andrade posted a call to surround a Kankakee Police officer’s home on social media. A judge set Andrade’s bail at $100,000.