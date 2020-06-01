Blotter: June 2, 2020

DUI

Bradley police arrested Jeffery A. Davis, 39, of Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on May 31. According to a prosecutor, Davis was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of the road on Broadway Street at 3 a.m. May 31. The officer said Davis showed signs of alcohol intoxication. A judge set Davis’ bond at $5,000.

Shots fired

Kankakee police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Poplar Avenue. Police said upon arrival, officers saw three suspects fleeing the area. The subjects were not found. A handgun was located from the path of where they fled. No damage or injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.

At about 11:17 a.m. Monday Kankakee police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found that a residence was damaged. Three subjects believed to be involved in the shooting were detained. A handgun was recovered from one of the subjects. Charges are pending further investigation.