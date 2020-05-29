Blotter: May 29, 2020

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Mark W. Vanhouten, 40, of DeMotte, Ind., and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs and driving while license suspended on May 26. Police said a trooper was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 114 near 16500 East Road in Momence Township. The vehicle had struck a utility pole. The trooper said the driver, Vanhouten, showed signs of impairment. Vanhoute was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Bradley police arrested Michael Benoit, 68, and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Police said Benoit was stopped in the 1300 block of North State Highway 50 at 8:08 p.m. May 25. The officer said Benoit showed signs of impairment, and a judge set Benoit’s bond at $25,000.

Kankakee police arrested Terri DP Smith, 32, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. Police said they were dispatched in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street at 10:15 p.m. May 24. A motorist reported the defendant struck a parked vehicle in the 500 block of North Fairmont Avenue. Police said open alcohol and cocaine were found in the vehicle. A judge released Smith on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Bradley police arrested David Waterman, 52, and charged him with driving under the influence of drug, Police said at 6:05 a.m. May 23, they were called to Circle K, 340 N. Kinzie Ave., for a driver passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was running and the defendant was asleep upon the officer’s arrival. The officer said Waterman showed signs of impairment. A judge set Waterman’s bond at $10,000.