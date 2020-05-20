Police arrest man after shots fired at birthday party

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Lamar A. Payne, 32, of Chicago, and charged him with felon in possession of a weapon on May 17.

According to police, at 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Myrtle Avenue for a report of shots fired at a birthday party.

The resident told police that an ex-boyfriend showed up at her house with a handgun and started shooting. She and others at the residence fled and called police.

Responding officers located Payne walking outside and arrested him. A 9mm pistol was found in a nearby trash can, according to police.

A party attendee suffered a knee injury while fleeing, but no other injuries were reported.