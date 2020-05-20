Kankakee police investigate three shots-fired incidents on Monday

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated three incidents of shots fired on Monday, including one in which a man suffered a gunshot wound.

“The offenders in all three are unknown so the reasoning is still undetermined,” Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.

The first incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Duane Boulevard. Police responded to a report of a subject who had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the torso.

Witnesses said that a passenger in a black Nissan car shot and struck the victim who was standing in a driveway. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

At 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North Chicago Avenue. Witnesses said that two men had fired at each other in the area. No suspects nor damage was found.

At about 8:40 p.m. officers then responded to the area of River Street and South Indiana Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found spent shell casings in the intersection.

A short time later, a female victim advised that while she was stopped on southbound Indiana Avenue at River Street for a traffic light, a white Toyota passenger car pulled up next to her and an unknown offender in the car began shooting at her.

She then drove to her residence where she called and reported the crime.

Her vehicle was damaged but she was not injured.