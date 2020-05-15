Officer suffers stab wound during arrest

Jeff Bonty

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee police officer suffered a stab wound to his hand Wednesday while taking a suspect into custody. Police Chief Frank Kosman said the officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Daniel D. Smith, 27, of Kankakee, was one of three people arrested after police were dispatched at 7 p.m. to the 300 block of West Merchant Street in reference to a criminal trespass to a residence.

Upon arriving, a resident told police three neighbors had broken into her residence earlier in the day. Officers made contact with the accused individuals: Smith; Sharrie L. Smith, 47, of Kankakee; and Star B. Gray, 23, of Kankakee. Responding officers arrested them. As he was being handcuffed by an officer, Daniel Smith pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer in the hand, according to police.

Daniel Smith has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. Sharrie Smith and Gray are facing charges of criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.<strong>— Jeff Bonty</strong>