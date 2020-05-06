Blotter: May 6, 2020

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Terrence C. Jones, 43, of Chicago, and charged him with driving under the influence on May 4. According to police, Jones was stopped on northbound Interstate 57 at mile marker 315 after a trooper reported his vehicle crossed the lane boundary line multiple times. The trooper said Jones showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Javier M. Ramirez, 46, of Momence, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on May 3. According to a prosecutor, a deputy was dispatched to a single-vehicle cash at 5500E Road and 4000N Road. The deputy discovered a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, Ramirez, was passed out in the driver's seat and showed signs of impairment, according to police. Ramirez refused to give blood and urine samples, police say.

Bradley police arrested Brenda Lopez, 21, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence of drugs on May 2. According to a prosecutor, an officer stopped Lopez for speeding in the 500 block of North Kinzie Avenue. The officer smelled the odor of burnt cannabis coming from Lopez, who showed signs of impairment, according to police.