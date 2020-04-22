Blotter: April 22, 2020

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Cortrell JD Loyd, 27, of Kankakee, and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon on April 17. According to police, at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Nelson. The offenders were reported to have left the scene in a black Impala after attempting to force their way into an apartment. Officers observed a black Impala with three occupants in a parking lot in the area of Nelson and East Court Street. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed one of the occupants with a handgun. Loyd and two other men were arrested. The other two men were released pending further investigation. A judge set Loyd’s bond at $100,000.