Police arrest man on weapons charges

KANKAKEE — Demetrius D. Jones, 26, of Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday by Kankakee police and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting police.

According to police, officers responded at 11:50 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1900 block of Meadowview Avenue.

While responding, officers stopped a car driving in the area in which Jones was a passenger. Police say Jones struggled with officers, with one officer suffering a leg injury as a result.

The case remains under investigation.

