Inmate accused of contacting witness

KANKAKEE — A man incarcerated in the Jerome Combs Detention Center on murder charges has been re-arrested on charges that he communicated with a witness.

A prosecutor said Damerio J. Moye, 21, used a phone at the jail on Feb. 29 to contact a witness in another trial, offering the victim money to not testify. The victim is scheduled to testify in the trials of Willie J. Jones, 28, and Darrin K. Spears Jr., 41, who were arrested in a March 2019 incident. Both men are charged with home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Moye was heard on a recording of the phone call offering the victim money to not testify, according to police.

Moye is in jail awaiting trial on two counts of murder in the shooting death of Terrance J. Jackson, 24, who was shot once in the chest on Feb. 23, 2017. The incident occurred in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue. Moye’s bond was set at $1 million.