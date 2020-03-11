Update: Person shot during robbery in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A person was shot in the leg during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Chicago Place on the north side of Kankakee at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Kankakee police said the 21-year-old male victim’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and dark clothing and was last seen running west from the scene.

According to a post on the city of Kankakee’s Facebook page, there was increased police presence Wednesday for dismissal times at Millie Proegler School, which is located nearby. School officials were notified of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee Police at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.