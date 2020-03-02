Bourbonnais police arrest man on weapons charge

KANKAKEE — Bourbonnais police arrested Kenneth L. Morris Jr. and charged him with aggravated discharge of a weapon and felon in possession of a gun.

Police believe Morris, 30, of Bourbonnais, was the person who fired shots at a man who came to a townhouse in the 800 block of Gramercy Turn.

Kankakee County Assistant State's Attorney Dan Reedy said security video shows the victim get out of a vehicle and go to the door of the townhouse. The door opens and gunshots are heard.

The victim was not struck. Another person in the victim's vehicle returned fire.

A handgun and spent shell casings were found inside the townhouse by police during a search.

Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Morris' bond at $75,000.