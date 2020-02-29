Arrest made in Kankakee armed robbery

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Cortez M. Stevenson, 36, of Kankakee, and charged him Thursday with armed robbery.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery.

The victim told police he was sitting in a parked vehicle with Stevenson, who is an acquaintance, when he started punching him and demanding money.

Stevenson then threatened the victim with a handgun and used it to strike the victim before the victim gave him cash, according to police.