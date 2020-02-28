Verdict in for Manteno man accused in fatal snowmobile accident

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found Brian J. Johnson, of Manteno, guilty on Friday of misdemeanor operating a snowmobile under the influence of drugs in an accident in which his girlfriend, Kristin Agrue, died in December 2016.

However, jurors were unable to decide if Johnson was guilty or not guilty of the felony charge of operating a snowmobile under the influence of drugs that results in the death of a person.

Thus, Judge Thomas Cunnington declared a mistrial.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office will take some time in deciding if it will retry Johnson, 42, on the charge.

“That decision will require additional research, as the mixed verdict leaves some issues unresolved,” Rowe said. “We anticipate proceeding with sentencing on the count he was convicted of, and will take the time in the interim to make that determination.”

Since there is a chance his client could be tried again, Bourbonnais attorney Tony Brasel said he could not comment on Friday’s outcome.

Agrue was riding as a passenger on Johnson’s snowmobile on Dec. 18, 2016, when it jumped a culvert along 11000N Road near 2600E Road in Manteno Township. Agrue was tossed from the snowmobile and was struck by Louis A. Morez, of Manteno, who was riding behind them.

In March 2019, Morez was found guilty of four charges of operating a snowmobile while under the influence resulting in the death of Agrue, following a bench trial before Judge Cunnington. Morez is currently serving 10 years in prison.

Police say both Morez and Johnson were under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the fatal crash.

A urine sample taken at the hospital after the accident found Johnson had cocaine in his system.

He testified on Thursday he had used cocaine two days prior to the accident.