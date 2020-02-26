Keys locked in vehicle leads to big pot bust

MANTENO — A man’s call to police for help after locking his keys in his vehicle turned into a $100,000 marijuana bust by Manteno police on Monday.

Wyatt R. Wilson, 24, of Rantoul, was charged with delivery of cannabis more than 5,000 grams and possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams. The delivery charge is a Class X felony with a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Wilson’s bond at $150,000.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said the responding officer smelled raw cannabis and asked to search the vehicle that was parked at a business in the 100 block of South Creek Drive.

Multiple vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found. They weighed 7,400 grams (16.5 pounds). Hamer said the street value was estimated at $100,000.

Under Illinois’ recreational adult-use marijuana law, a person operating a vehicle can have up to 30 grams in a sealed container.

Also seized were 24 tablets containing suspected Oxycodone, eight tablets containing suspected Xanax and $3,700 in cash.

Wilson told officers he flew to Los Angeles on Sunday and returned to Chicago’s Midway International Airport Monday with the items concealed in luggage, according to a news release.