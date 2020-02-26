Blotter: Feb. 26, 2020

Robbery

Manteno police arrested Joseph J. Hertzog, 43, of Manteno, and charged him with robbery on Feb. 21. According to a prosecutor, Hertzog is accused of robbing the Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of North Locust Street of an undisclosed amount of cash at 4 a.m. Feb. 5. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Evergreen Avenue on Feb. 22. No suspects or evidence was found. On Feb. 23, a resident in the 500 block of South Wildwood Avenue found damage from bullets hitting their house. Anyone who saw any suspicious persons in the area or has any other information is requested to contact police at 815-933-3321.

Theft

Bourbonnais police arrested Terry A. Gieseking Jr., and charged him with theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Feb. 21. According to police, stole a vehicle parked at a business in the 200 block of Main Street NW on Feb. 21. Gieseking and the vehicle were located in Joliet. A judge set Gieseking’s bond at $50,000.

Bourbonnais police arrested Lateesa K. Foster, 27, of Kankakee, and charged her with retail theft on Feb. 20. According to a report, on Feb. 19 police were called by management of a business in the 600 block of North Convent Street about one of their employees, Foster, who they say had played more than $4,700 in instant lottery tickets without buying them while on shift. A judge released Foster on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Rafael Gaytan, 37, of Kankakee, and charged him with a felon in possession of a weapon on Feb. 22. According to police, officers responded to an unknown disturbance in the 500 block of Webster Circle at 12:40 a.m. A prosecutor said when officers arrived they found Gaytan standing in the front yard holding a handgun. He put the weapon on the ground when ordered by police. Gaytan resides on the block. A judge set Gaytan’s bond at $50,000.