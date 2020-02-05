Kankakee police investigate shootings

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting inwhich a 22-year-old man was injured that occurred at 3:20 a.m. today (Wednesday) in the 2000 block of East Court Street.

Police said they responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Crestlane Drive for a man with a wound to his leg. Police said he was cut by shattered glass.

The victim said he was walking on East Court Street when an unknown subject shot from a tan vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.

<strong>Shots fired reports</strong>

Kankakee police are investigating a report of shots fired at a man in a parked car that occurred at 1:45 p.m. today (Wednesday) in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue

The shooter was described as a male in a red sedan.

Police are investigating another report shots fired on North Fifth that occurred at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 500 block. No damage or evidence of a shooting was located.

Anyone with information to these shootings should contact Kankakee police (815-933-3321) or CrimeStoppers (815-932-7463).