Blotter: Feb. 4, 2020

DUI

Bradley police arrested Judith M. Adams, 54, of Bradley, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than 0.8 on Jan. 31. According to police, an officer stopped Adams for driving on an expired license plate. The officer talked to the driver, Adams. The officer said Adams was alcohol impaired.

Robbery

Kankakee police investigated a robbery of a man at a business in the 1800 block of East Court Street at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 1. The victim said an acquaintance demanded money from him. When the victim refused, the suspect threatened him with a knife. The victim gave the suspect his money. The suspect got into a vehicle, which was driven away by another person. The case remains under investigation.