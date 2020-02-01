Blotter: Jan. 31, 2020

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Christopher G. Harris, 42, of Pembroke Township, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon on Jan. 29. According to KAMEG, agents executed a search warrant at 13193 E. 5000S Road in Pembroke. Harris fled from the residence but was located without incident in a wooded area behind the property. Agents seized 1 pound of cannabis, nine suspected Ecstasy tablets, 0.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded 9-mm pistol. Harris was wanted on two outstanding warrants from Will County.

Watseka police arrested Tompa R. Sears, 44, of Watseka, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle on Jan. 29. Police said they tried to stop a vehicle Sears was driving. During this time, officers observed Sears throwing items out of the window of the vehicle, which were later recovered.