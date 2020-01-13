Third arrest made in Bradley armed robbery, home invasion

BRADLEY — Ethan L. Collins, of Manteno, was arrested by Bradley police Friday and charged in a home invasion and armed robbery.

Collins, 20, is the third person arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on Thanksgiving Day in which two adult males and a juvenile male were robbed of cash and cellphones in their West Congress Street home.

Collins is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and felony home invasion, which has a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years in prison. Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Collins’ bond at $200,000. His next court date is Jan. 24.

Maxwell X. Martin, 18, of Manteno, and a male juvenile were arrested Dec. 20.

Martin was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Martin’s next court date is Feb. 13. The juvenile was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and home invasion.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah West said on Friday that Collins was the driver of the car used in the robbery and home invasion.

Police said officers responded at 6 a.m. Nov. 28 to a call in the 700 block of West Congress Street for a report of an armed subject that forced his way into the home and robbed two people.

According to information during Martin’s bond hearing, the incident started on Nov. 27 when a juvenile male was robbed as he was getting a ride home from a friend’s house. Martin was a front-seat passenger in the car. A juvenile was sitting in the backseat with the victim.

The victim was driven to a relative’s house. The juvenile suspect in the vehicle, armed with the gun, entered the home with the victim, according to police. The juvenile suspect took cash and cellphones from two adults in the house before fleeing, police reports say.