Man shot, killed in Tennessee has Kankakee ties

Daily Journal staff report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Golden M. Hairston, of Antioch, Tenn., was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Antioch on Jan. 7.

Hairston, 28, has ties to Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

According to a story in the Tennessean, police said officers responded to calls of gunshots at about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex.

Hairston was found lying on the ground in the parking lot unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nashville Fire Department paramedics transported Hairston to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from those injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told officers Hairston was outside his vehicle talking to another person when a black SUV approached them.

A man inside the SUV then began shooting toward the victim.

Hairston was struck and fell to the ground as the black SUV fled the scene, police said.

The witnesses also said that the man with Hairston began running after the black SUV and shot at it as it drove away.

A motive in the killing was not immediately known.