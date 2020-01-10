Juvenile charged as adult in armed robbery, shooting

KANKAKEE — A 17-year-old male accused of shooting a man during an armed robbery in December will be tried as an adult.

Parrish Person, of Kankakee, is facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in the Dec. 3 incident that occurred at 1:19 a.m. in the 700 block of North Fifth Avenue.

Both are Class X felony charges, each with a sentencing range of six to 30 years.

State statute allows prosecutors to charge juveniles as adults in cases of first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault or in which a firearm was used in the commission of a crime.

According to court documents, Person and another male juvenile robbed a man as he was walking home after buying groceries. Person and the other juvenile displayed guns, the documents say.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Laws said the victim, who suffered a graze wound to his head, ID’d Person as the shooter.

Persons and the other juvenile were arrested Dec. 3. Prosecutors have not determined if the other juvenile will be charged as an adult, Laws said.

Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Person’s bond at $250,000. His next court date is Jan. 17.