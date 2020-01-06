Blotter: Jan. 6, 2020

DUI

Bourbonnais police arrested Cody A. Hudzik, 29, of Manteno, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 23. According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 102 and North Career Center Road. The officer reported Hudzik showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West Stone Street at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 3. Officers found spent shell casings in the area. No damage was located. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 815-933-3321.