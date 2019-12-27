Police blotter: Dec. 27, 2019

DUI

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Roxana Florian, 25, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 25. According to a prosecutor, a deputy was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 17 and Pipeline Road at 7:47 p.m. The deputy reported Florian showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bourbonnais police arrested Christopher J. Friedsam, 31, of Bourbonnais, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Dec. 23. According to police, an officer observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on North Convent Street and its driver, Friedsam, showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bradley police arrested Simeon R. Cayot, 36, of Kankakee, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Dec. 22. According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 300 block of South Kinzie Avenue. The officer reported Cayot showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bradley police arrested Jason L. Coyne, 40, Bourbonnais, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 19. According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer reported Coyne showed signs of alcohol impairment.