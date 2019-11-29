2 sentenced to prison for driving offenses

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee County men were sentenced to prison for driving offenses on Monday.

Kyle Lergner, 33, was sentenced to three years for driving with a revoked license. His license was revoked for driving under the influence and he has at least three prior DUI offenses.

Bennie Ford, 58, was sentenced to six years for driving with a suspended license. Ford’s license was suspended for DUI and he has at least three prior DUI offenses in his background.

Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson prosecuted the cases.— Daily Journal staff report

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.