Man robbed of cash, van

By Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are looking for a subject who robbed a man and stole his van on Monday.

The victim told investigators that at approximately 1:40 p.m. he got out of his white Ford van and an unknown male subject who was wearing a black mask and hoodie approached him from behind and robbed him, Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman said.

The subject drove off in the victim’s van, which was later found unoccupied in the alley on the north side of the 900 block of East Merchant Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.