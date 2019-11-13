Blotter: Nov. 13, 2019

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Eduardo A. Del Toro, 38, of Manteno, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 9. According to a release, at 12:39 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle driving erratically on U.S. Route 45 at 9000N Road in Kankakee County. The trooper said Del Toro was driving the vehicle and that he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jose A. Barrios, 33, of Beecher, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 9. According to a release, at 7:04 p.m. a trooper was dispatched to a crash on Illinois Route 17 at Sandbar Road in Kankakee County. The trooper talked to the driver, Barrios, at the hospital and said he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Robert L. Winge, 58, of Chebanse, on a charge of driving under the influence on Nov. 5. According to a release, at 10:32 p.m., a trooper was dispatched to a crash on U.S. Route 45/52 at 5000S Road in Kankakee County. The trooper talked with the driver, Winge, who he said showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Drugs

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Johnny L. Winston Sr., 55, of Champaign, on charges of possession of cannabis more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams and manufacture/delivery of cannabis more than 30 grams but not more than 500 grams on Nov. 8. According to a release, at 10:14 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Iroquois County observed a vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder of Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 271. The trooper talked to the driver, Winston. A search of the vehicle revealed 1 pound (465 grams) of cannabis and drug paraphernalia, police report.