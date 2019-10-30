Self defense claim made in trial of man accused of killing brother

KANKAKEE — The trial of a Kankakee man accused of killing his brother during a fight in August 2018 started Tuesday in Kankakee County Court.

Theo Chester, 40, is charged with first-degree murder for stabbing and killing his younger brother, George Chester, on Aug. 20, 2018.

George Chester had allowed his brother to live with him and his family at a home in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue.

The night of the stabbing, the brothers got into two arguments that turned into fights over two men Theo had brought over to the house that night, according to Alexandria Gaylor, the mother of George Chester’s five children.

Gaylor testified that after the first fight ended, the brothers went their separate ways in the house. However, they started arguing and then fighting again. She was in another room with the children.

During opening arguments, Theo Chester’s public defender, Jamie Boyd, told the jurors that his client was defending himself as George Chester had him in a choke hold. Theo Chester pulled the knife from his pants pocket and stabbed his brother once in the middle left side of his chest.

Before the second fight ended, Gaylor said she heard George Chester say, “You going to kill me.”

Asked by Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy what she did after that, Gaylor testified she asked Theo to leave to ease the tension. Theo Chester did leave.

When she turned to check on George Chester, she saw him lying on the kitchen floor and there was blood underneath him.

Investigators found a knife with blood on it on the sidewalk near the front of the house.

They located Theo Chester later that night as well as his two friends.

One of those friends, Anthony Romano-Boyd, testified he sold the knife to Theo Chester for work he was doing.

Romano-Boyd said prior to the second fight, Theo Chester came outside and smoked a cigarette.

“I was trying to calm him down,” Romano-Boyd said. “Theo said. ‘I’m not going to be treated like that by my younger brother.’”