Blotter: Oct. 29, 2019

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Robert Chandler, 50, of Kankakee, for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Oct. 22. According to a release, agents executed a search warrant at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Oak Street at 6:10 p.m. The arrest came from prior KAMEG investigations. A judge set Chandler’s bond at $50,000.

DUI

Bradley police arrested Rebecca L. Bradford, 40, of Bradley for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 28. According to a report, an officer on patrol in the area of Broadway Street and South Schuyler Avenue at 1:23 a.m. stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. He spoke to the driver, Bradford. Bradford showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bradley police arrested Jeffrey S. Reiniche, 57, of Bradley, for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to notify damage to an unattended vehicle on Oct. 27. According to a report, officers responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and Superior Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash at 9:12 p.m. A truck crashed into another truck at a business in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue. A witness told officers a suspect fled on foot. A man was found in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue. An officer talked to the man, who identified himself as Jeffrey S. Reiniche. He was taken to the Riverside Medical Center for treatment his injuries.

Bradley police arrested Dawayne B. Brown, 41, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Oct. 26. According to a report, an officer stopped a car for speeding (38 mph in a 20-mph zone) on Euclid Avenue at 3:06 a.m. the officer spoke to the driver, Brown. Brown showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bradley police arrested Brian G. Conway, 42, of Bourbonnais, for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Oct. 25. According to a report, an officer checked on a report of a person slumped over behind the driver’s wheel of a vehicle in the 800 block of Kinzie Avenue at 12:33 a.m. An officer spoke with the driver, Conway. Conway showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Sexual abuse

Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Austin M. Rhodes, 22, of Danforth, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Oct. 24. A judge set Rhodes bond at $20,000, according to online court records.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 4:15 a.m. in the 500 block of South Myrtle Avenue. Officers located shell casings and found damage to a house. The case is under investigation, according to Chief Frank Kosman.