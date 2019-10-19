State's attorney's office going after problem house in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man has been indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm for a drive-by shooting on a Kankakee street where a school bus was preparing to drop-off Kankakee school district students on Sept. 16.

According to a document filed in Kankakee County Court, Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., is accused of opening fire on several members of a gang standing outside of a house in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Rebmann is a member of a rival gang.

A grand jury indicted Rebmann, who police are looking for.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. as an Illinois Central school bus was preparing to drop off the students in the middle of the block.

The information on the shooting is included in a petition filed by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe to have the home at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. declared a nuisance and to have the owner — Irene Guzman — and other occupants evicted.

The petition said the house is “occupied by (the gang).”

On Thursday, Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht denied a hearing in the case. One reason for the denial is that an affidavit showing Guzman had been served the petition had not been filed with the clerk’s office.

Albrecht recessed the case until Oct. 28.

Guzman told Albrecht she would be represented by attorney Eric Davis. A message was emailed to Davis in regard to this story.

“We are not relenting on this house. We will keep trying to stop this stuff,” Rowe told the Daily Journal on Thursday.

It is the second time since 2017 that Rowe’s office has attempted to have the home declared a nuisance.

That 2017 case was dismissed by Rowe in August 2018, Rowe said there was a period of time where the property had abated the nuisance.

“This (latest) action is brought against the property as a gang nuisance, which is different then the 2017 action,” Rowe said.

<strong>Multiple calls</strong>

The day of the Sept. 16 shooting, an officer spoke with Martin Carmona and Ruben Carmona, according to the document. They are sons of Guzman. Both said they were out in front of the home when the shooting took place.

Kankakee police have responded multiple times for reports of shots fired at either 456 S. Lincoln or the 400 block of South Lincoln since October 2017, according to the petition.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman and several officers were in the courthouse rotunda on Thursday. He declined to talk about the case.

Generva Walters, superintendent of Kankakee schools, attended the hearing. Walters said she was there to show her support for the state’s attorney’s efforts to make the area safe for students, families and the schools in the area.

On July 4, Guzman’s son, Hernan Carmona, was shot in the shoulder while he was sitting outside the house.

Hernan Carmona is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a gang member for an Aug. 27, 2017 shooting.

Four other calls for shots fired at or near Guzman’s home were noted in the petition.

Although he is 17, Hernan Carmona is being charged as an adult.

In the state of Illinois, there are three offenses prosecutors can choose to automatically transfer from juvenile to adult court involving 16- and 17-year-olds: first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Carmona is currently on home detention. According to online court records, the case is up for jury trial on Nov. 4.

According to the petition, Carmona has received at least 194 calls from five men who are in jail.

“They are asking him to put money on their commissary account toward their attorney fees, toward their bond, etc. Much of the Defendant’s conversations concern gang activity and’or other members of the gang,” according to the petition.