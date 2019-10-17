Blotter: Oct. 18, 2019

DUI

Bradley police arrested Cristian D. Molina, 23, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 18. According to a report, an officer was stopped for a red light at Broadway Street and Kennedy Drive at approximately 2:09 a.m. He observed a car driving erratically. The car pulled into a parking of a business that was closed. The officer talked to the driver, Molina. Molina showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bourbonnais police arrested Derryck F. Noto, 48, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 12. According to a report, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on North Convent Street at 2 a.m. The officer talked to the driver, Noto. Noto showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bourbonnais police arrested Dylan M. Christenson, 25, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with BAC greater than .08 on Oct. 11. According to a report, an officer on patrol at 2:37 a.m. stopped a vehicle for speeding on Career Center Road. The officer spoke with the driver, Christenson. Christenson showed signs of alcohol impairment. Christenson was released after paying the required bond.

Robbery

Kankakee police investigated the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man in the 300 block of South Oakdale Avenue on Oct. 16. According to Chief Frank Kosman, at 10 p.m. three subjects approached the victim. One displayed a handgun. The subjects took cash, a cellphone and car keys from the victim. The case is under investigation.

Battery

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Aaron L. Aguirre, 33, of Champaign, for aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest on Oct. 11. According to a prosecutor, troopers were conducting a detail on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Aguirre’s vehicle was clocked going 86 mph in a 55-mph zone. Aguirre is accused of hitting a trooper in a the face after he refused to get out of his car. Two loaded .22 caliber magazines were found in the car. Aguirre was issued a ticket for aggravated speeding in a construction zone. A judge set his bond at $75,000.