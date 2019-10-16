Man charged with DUI after crashing into Bradley home

BRADLEY — A Kankakee man was arrested by Bradley police and charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault using a firearm and issued seven traffic tickets after leading officers on a chase on Oct. 12.

Ronnie C. Cannon had his bond set at $15,000 by a judge on Tuesday.

According to a police report, an officer was flagged down by a man outside a tavern in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Bradley at 12:32 a.m.

The person told the officer a man in a nearby vehicle had threatened to shoot people after he was kicked out of the tavern.

Cannon took off in a Mazda, failing to stop when the officer commanded him to do so.

Cannon then led officers on a chase. They later found the unattended vehicle after it crashed into a house in the 100 block of North Van Buren Avenue.

Officers took Cannon into custody after he called 911 to report his car had been stolen. Dispatchers were able to pin the location of the call to Patton Way, where Cannon was found.

Cannon was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

While talking to Cannon at the hospital, officers smelled alcohol on his breath. Blood and urine samples were taken.