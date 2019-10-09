Kankakee police investigate two armed robberies

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate two armed robberies that occurred within 40 minutes of one another on Sunday.

At this time, Police Chief Frank Kosman said there is no known connection between the two robberies.

The first robbery took place in the 500 block of South Third Avenue at approximately 8 p.m., according to Kosman.

A pizza delivery driver reported he was held up by two men wearing hoodies with their hoods up as he returned to his car.

The men displayed a handgun and fled southbound on foot after the victim gave them his cash and phone.

One of the men was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a blue and red hoodie.

The other armed robbery occurred at about 8:40 p.m. at a convenience store in the 600 block of South Fifth Avenue.

The victims told investigators that two offenders entered the store and one of them displayed a handgun.

They got away with cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Victims said one offender was wearing a gray jogging suit and clown mask. The other offender was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.