Blotter: Oct. 3, 2019

Battery

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Kenneth J. Blazek, 83, of Hickory Hills, for aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer on Sept. 29. According to a release, a trooper was investigating a crash on Illinois Route 50 at 6000N Road at 12:25 p.m. Blazek drove around a barricade and signs stating the road was closed. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. Blazek continued to drive. The trooper attempted to get out of the way but was hit by the vehicle. He did not sustain any injuries. A judge set Blazek’s bond at $15,000.

DUI

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested William Crubaugh, 48, of Joliet, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 30. According to a prosecutor, Crubaugh was the driver of a vehicle that crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Crubaugh showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Crubaugh on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Bourbonnais police arrested Robert McCullough III, 39 of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 28. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to the area of Bourbonnais Parkway (6000N Road) and U.S. Route 45/52 at 11:02 p.m. for a reckless driver complaint. The officer found a driver, McCullough, asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52. McCullough showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Michael F. Dolan, 53, of New Lenox, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 28. According to a release, at 6:22 p.m., a trooper observed all over the road on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 312. The trooper spoke with the driver, Dolan. Dolan showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Kankakee police arrested Antoine C. Pittman, 58, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 27. According to a prosecutor, officers stopped the vehicle after they observed it swerving in its lane. Pittman showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Pittman on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Bourbonnais arrested police Leslie E. Thompson, 34, of Manteno, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 27. According to a report, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. The officer spoke with the driver, Thompson. Thompson showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Bourbonnais police arrested Kenneth E. Schultz III, 36, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol with BAC greater than .08, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Sept. 25. According to a report, an officer responded to a hit-and-run accident on Kim Drive. The officer spoke to the driver, Schultz. Schultz showed signs of alcohol impairment. Schultz posted the required bond and was released.

Theft

Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Juan Perez, 22, of Gilman, for theft on Sept. 30. He is accused of stealing a vehicle.