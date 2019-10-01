2 arrested after they flee accident

Two people were arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police after they fled in a car involved in a DUI accident on Sunday.

Robert A. Boyd, 32, of Kankakee, was charged with driving under the influence and residential burglary. A judge set Boyd’s bond at $100,000.

Amber D. Tapia, 41, of Kankakee, was charged with residential burglary. A judge set Tapia’s bond at $75,000.

The car crashed into a backhoe in the 2900 block of East 2000N Road.

According to prosecutor, firefighters responding to the accident told officers two people fled on foot.

Boyd and Tapia are accused of entering a nearby house. The homeowners came home to find the pair in their yard. They fled into a nearby cornfield. A bag with items from the house was found.

Using a K9 from Illinois State Police District 21, officers were able to locate and arrest Boyd and Tapia.

The prosecutor said Boyd admitted to investigators that he was the driver of the car.