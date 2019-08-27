Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run accident in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $75,000 for a Bradley woman arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred earlier this month.

Marquita R. Mack made her first appearance on Monday before Judge William Dickenson. She has been charged with failure to report an accident causing death or personal injury. The case is set to go to a Kankakee grand jury on Sept. 19. Mack’s next court date is Sept. 26.

If convicted, a person faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Mack, 27, is accused of hitting and killing 51-year-old Donnie Ireland as he attempted to cross the four-lane East Court Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 17. Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:56 a.m.

Ireland was found on the road by a second motorist who allegedly struck Ireland.

Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said Mack voluntarily talked to Kankakee police investigators on Friday. She was arrested later that day. Mack was driving on an expired driver’s license.

According to information provided by Assistant State’s Attorney Erica Parsons, after Mack was read her Miranda rights, she told investigators she fled after hitting Ireland because she was drunk and scared.

Investigators received two calls about a possible suspect (Mack) and the whereabouts of a vehicle (a 2001 GMC Yukon) involved in the hit and run.

Both callers said Mack had taken the plates off the vehicle. She was going to put them on another vehicle and flee the area.

Mack told investigators the Yukon had been repossessed by a local company.

Investigators checked with company officials who said Mack came in and said she did not want the vehicle any more. The Yukon had damage.

During an interview with the Daily Journal last week, Ireland’s wife, Sarah, said her husband left their Marycrest subdivision home at 1:45 a.m. Saturday to walk to the nearby BP gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes.

That was not unusual for him to do that since he worked a later shift as a machine operator at J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee.

When he hadn’t returned after a short time, she called his cellphone. When the call went unanswered, she became concerned.

She went out to look for him and saw the police near the St. Joseph Avenue intersection, where her husband was struck.