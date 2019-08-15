Blotter: Aug. 15, 2019

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Tracy A D Bowling, 30, of Kankakee, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 9. According to a prosecutor, Bowling is accused of selling crack cocaine to a confidential source on two occasions on Aug. 7. During a search of a home in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue, agents found 57.6 grams of cocaine, 62 ecstasy pills and cash in a room. A judge set Bowling’s bond at $100,000.

DUI

Bradley police arrested Douglas F. Nix, 40, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Aug. 14. According to a report, an officer on patrol on Illinois Route 50 at the Interstate 57 exit 315 interchange at 1:07 a.m. saw a vehicle exit the interstate not stop for a red light as it turned northbound on Route 50. The officer stopped the vehicle and talked to the driver, Nix. The officer determined Nix to be alcohol impaired. Nix was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center where he posted the required bond and was released.