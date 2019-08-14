2 arrested on drug, weapons charges

SHELDON — Jason B. Tomes and Danielle M. Jeter, both of rural Sheldon, were arrested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office on weapon and drug charges on Tuesday.

The arrests were the result of an investigation where the pilot of a agricultural aircraft reported an individual on Tomes and Jeter’s property shooting a gun in the aircraft’s direction as it flew nearby.

During a search of the couple’s home, investigators found multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The 47-year-old Tomes was charged with possession of weapons by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The 36-year-old Jeter was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both are being held in Iroquois County Jail each awaiting a court appearance.