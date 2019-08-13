Watseka police looking for 2 women who approached 2 children

WATSEKA — Watseka police report that two young children were approached by two adult women who offered them money to come see their pets on Sunday.

According to a release posted by the department on Monday, at 3:05 p.m., police received a call regarding suspicious individuals in the 400 block of South Fourth Street, who approached the children.

The children went home and told their parents. The father went outside and saw the two women get into a blue Dodge Caravan that had three to four adults inside the vehicle.

One of the women was described as having pink hair and the other as having dark brown hair.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or persons matching the descriptions given.

Investigators encourage residents to talk with their children about what they should do in this type of situation.

Anyone with information should call Watseka police at 815-432-2433. If emergency assistance is needed, dial 911 instead.