1 arrest made in home invasion

KANKAKEE — A 16-year-old juvenile male from Bourbonnais has been charged as an adult with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of home invasion for an incident that occurred at a home in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Kankakee police Chief Frank Kosman said investigators are looking for two other suspects.

While the suspect is being charged as an adult, the Daily Journal is not naming him at this time.

Judge Clark Erickson set the teen’s bond at $350,000. His next court date is Aug. 16.

Erickson explained to the teen each of the Class X felony charges carry a mandatory prison sentence of 6 to 30 years. A person must serve 85 percent of the sentence.

In the state of Illinois, there are three offenses prosecutors can choose to automatically transfer from juvenile to adult court involving 16- and 17-year-olds: first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The teen told investigators he was a lookout. He said the other two suspects had guns.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Marlow Jones said there were three victims. Each was taken into a bedroom and assaulted at gunpoint.

While the suspects wore masks during the assault, one of the victims was able to identify the teen by a tattoo on his arm, Jones said.

Kosman said there were between 15 and 20 people inside having a house party when at least three men wearing masks entered and held them at gunpoint.

At about 3 a.m., a person in the house was able to escape and called 911, Kosman said.

Two officers arrived on scene and the suspects fled on foot.

One of the officers was able to apprehend the teen, Jones said.