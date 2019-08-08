Bradley man arrested for shooting gun in house

BRADLEY — A 19-year-old Bradley man was arrested on a weapons charge on Wednesday.

Bradley police have charged the man with reckless discharge of a firearm. The Daily Journal is not releasing his name because he has not been formally charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office.

According to Chief Michael Johnston, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Quail Drive at about 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they heard yelling from inside the home.

A preliminary investigation determined the man had fired the gun during an argument.

There were no injuries, and there was no indication the public’s safety was at risk, Johnston said.

The case remains under investigation.