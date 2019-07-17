Wilmington man arrested for showing explicit photos is a doctor

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Nicholas M. Cox agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months court supervision on Jan. 22, 2020, in Will County Court.</em>

A Wilmington man arrested by Will County Sheriff’s police for misdemeanor distributing explicit material to a minor on July 8 is a doctor at the University of Missouri hospital in Colombia, Mo.

Nicholas M. Cox, 29, is listed as a third-year resident in the emergency medicine, according to the school’s website.

Cox graduated from University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree and obtained his medical degree at Southern Illinois University.

A judge set Cox’s bond at $40,000, which he posted on July 10, according to Will County Circuit Court records. Cox is to have no contact with the two victims or the households. The judge did allow Cox to travel to and from Vermont for work purposes. His next court date is Sept. 20.

Cox is alleged to have been the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lakewood Drive in Wilmington.

According to investigators, two juvenile girls were riding bikes outside on the driveway of the house of one of the girls.

The mother and father of one of the girls were inside watching them from the front window when they saw a vehicle parked alongside the road.

The woman went outside and saw her neighbor’s daughter near the driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle sped off when the woman walked closer to it. She was able to memorize the license plate.

Information provided by the neighbor’s daughter to her parents and neighbor woman described the man taking off his seatbelt and showing the girl sexually inappropriate photos on his phone.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle at the home of Cox.