Blotter: June 7, 2019

DUI

Bradley police arrested Roger E. Wilhoyt, 57. of Bradley, for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 5. According to a report, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s in the 2000 block of North State Highway 50 about a vehicle running into things. An officer talked to the driver, Wilhoyt. The officer determined Wilhoyt to be alcohol impaired.

Manteno police arrested Mary D. Barnes, 54, of Manteno, for driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance on June 4. According to a report, at approximately 10:36 p.m., two officers saw a vehicle pull into a parking place in the back parking lot of the police department. An officer spoke to the driver, Barnes. The officer determined Barnes to be alcohol impaired. Barnes was found to have four Xanax pills on her. A judge set Barnes’ bond at $5,000 for the DUI arrest.

Bradley police arrested Jocelyn Ortiz, 37, of Bradley, for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 3. According to a report, an officer was called to the scene of an accident at Kennedy Drive and North Street at approximately 8:26 a.m. The offending vehicle had left the scene. The officer caught up to the vehicle, which crashed into a stop sign at Michigan Avenue and North Street. The officer talked to the driver, Ortiz. He determined the driver to be alcohol impaired. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

Drugs

Watseka police arrested Brent E. Durflinger, 38, of Watseka, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle on June 2. According to a report, police were called to the 300 block of North Fifth after a person saw suspected drug activity. A judge released Durflinger on a $1,000 recognizance bond.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Willie J. Sanders, 29, of Kankakee, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school on June 2. According to a release, a vehicle was stopped in the 900 block of East Court Street for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, Sanders, had an open can of beer in the car. During a search of the vehicle, agents found 9.4 grams of suspected cannabis and 4.9 grams of suspected cocaine. A judge set Sanders’ bond at $100,000.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Michael L. Campbell, 24, of Bourbonnais, for delivery of a controlled substance on June 1. According to a release, Campbell was arrested as part of a three-month investigation. Campbell sold less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source on May 22. A judge set Campbell’s bond at $75,000.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Travis L. Patterson, 20, of Sheldon, for possession of methamphetamine on June 1.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Hobbie Avenue at approximately 10:05 p.m. on June 5. According to a report, four people were at the home at the time. A bullet hole was found in a window on the front of the house.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.