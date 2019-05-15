Man pleads guilty to 2014 killing

KANKAKEE — Jesse Villagomez Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder for shooting and killing a man outside a Kankakee bar in May 2014.

On May 10, pursuant to the agreement, the 31-year-old Villagomez received 20 years for the murder of LaRoy McDaniel and 10 years for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Under sentencing guidelines, Villagomez will serve 18½ years. He will be on parole four years.

The shooting occurred outside a bar in the 300 block of South East Avenue at 2 a.m. Three other people were wounded in the shooting.

A friend of Villagomez got into a fight with the 27-year-old McDaniel after McDaniel pushed the man inside the bar, according to a prosecutor. Outside of the bar, McDaniel allegedly punched the man.

Villagomez then went to his pickup truck and grabbed a .380 caliber handgun and began shooting into the crowd gathered outside. McDaniel was shot at least four times and was pronounced dead at the hospital 30 minutes later.

Police found the gun used by Villagomez. Shell casings from a 9 mm pistol also were found at the scene of the shooting.