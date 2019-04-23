Suspected burglar caught by police officer and dog

BOURBONNAIS — Daelin L. Berg, of Bourbonnais, was arrested for burglary after he was found rummaging through a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Hampton Drive in Bourbonnais on Friday.

The 20-year-old Berg was apprehended at 3:12 a.m. by Kankakee Police Lt. Jay Etzel.

According to a Bourbonnais police report, Etzel was home and had let his dog, Tazer, outside.

Etzel said Tazer ran over to a neighbor’s pickup truck after he saw a person leaning into the cab.

The person turned out to be Berg, who fled on foot. Etzel and Tazer were able to track down Berg.

Bourbonnais Detective James Cox said there had been a rash of reports of unlocked vehicles being rummaged through in the past six weeks. The investigation continues, and more charges could be forthcoming against Berg.

On Monday, a judge set Berg’s bond at $10,000 and put Berg on pretrial services supervision through the probation department.

According to the report, Berg had $470 on him when he was apprehended. He said he had been in about 10 vehicles throughout the night taking money.

Berg said he has a drug problem and was going to use the money to buy drugs.

“This is a good reminder for citizens to practice the “9 p.m. routine,” Cox said.

This is an initiative by law agencies throughout the U.S. reminding people to check at 9 p.m. daily that vehicles, garages and houses are locked.

“People need to call us when they see suspicious activity. You can call us a hundred times. We will come out and check. It only takes one call to help out.”

Cox said they contacted Grant Park police in regard to 12 to 14 reports they took of unlocked vehicles being burglarized in March.

Grant Park Chief Carl Frey said they had video of a suspect checking door handles on vehicles.

Based on the description from Grant Park investigators, Cox said they contacted them and said that Berg could be a suspect in their cases.