Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: April 19, 2019

By Daily Journal

Assault

Watseka police arrested James A. Martinez, 31, of Piper City, and Jasmine Casas, 30, of Gilman and charged both with aggravated assault on April 13. According to a release, the victim called police from a hospital emergency room about being struck in the head with a pipe. A judge set Martinez’s bond at $25,000. A judge set Casas’ bond at $5,000.

Stalking

Momence police arrested David J. Buchanan, 28, of Momence, for stalking, criminal trespass to real property and domestic battery on April 17. According to a prosecutor, Buchanan is accused of several incidents against the victim between April 1 and April 17. A judge set his bond at $100,000.