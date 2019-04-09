Fatal DUI crash trial starts today

KANKAKEE — The fatal DUI trial of Carmella S. Larson, of St. Anne, was set to get underway today in Kankakee County Court.

Larson is accused of causing the death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison and seriously injuring his 16-year-old brother, Kyuss, in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 17 at North 19000W Road on May 15, 2016. The brothers were students at Herscher High School.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Larson with six counts of aggravated DUI.

Two of the counts are DUI causing death, which carry a possible sentence of three to 14 years if convicted. The other counts have possible sentences of one to 12 years.

When Larson was arraigned in June 2016, prosecutors said test results came back that showed Larson’s blood alcohol content of .186, more than twice the legal limit.

Larson is out on bond. She must wear an alcohol monitoring device.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson are prosecuting the case. Public defender Emile Capriotti represents Larson. Judge Ronald J. Gerts is presiding.

Kyuss Allison was driving home to Reddick, where the brothers lived with their mother, Trina Wesemann. They had been visiting their dad, Jake Allison, in Bourbonnais.

At 9:49 p.m., the brothers were westbound on Illinois Route 17 when Larson allegedly blew a stop sign headed south on North 19000W Road and crashed into the passenger side of the Allison vehicle.

Kameron was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyuss broke both his hips and bruised several of his organs in the crash.

The 36-year-old Larson and a passenger, 35-year-old Nathan Lockhart, were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The couple was driving home to St. Anne after visiting friends in East Brooklyn located in Grundy County.