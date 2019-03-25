Blotter: March 25, 2019

Child pornography

Bradley police arrested Demario R. Baines, 22, of Pembroke Township, on child pornography charges on March 21. According to an information sheet filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Baines is accused of possessing and disseminating photos of a person under the age of 18. The judge set his bond at $50,000.

Sexual assault

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Andrew S. Kemp, 36, of St. Anne, and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse on March 20. According to an information sheet filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Kemp is accused of assaulting a male member of his family under the age of 18. A judge set Kemp’s bond at $750,000.